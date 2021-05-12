EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 4463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

Specifically, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVER shares. Raymond James cut their price target on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $925.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in EverQuote by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 284,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 30.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after purchasing an additional 284,025 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth $5,902,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

