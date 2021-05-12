Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.20)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $358.0-$359.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.17 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.200–0.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.84. 2,513,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.48. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total value of $956,983.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

