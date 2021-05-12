Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Receives Market Perform Rating from Noble Financial

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESEA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.88. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

