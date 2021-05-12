Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. 129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

