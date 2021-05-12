Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Up to $22.29

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.29, but opened at $23.20. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 8,951 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 104.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after acquiring an additional 120,075 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,983,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 267.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 109,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 79,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,146,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.