Ergo (ERG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $5.63 or 0.00010215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $180.21 million and $2.60 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.22 or 0.07507645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.11 or 0.02538910 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.73 or 0.00645520 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.79 or 0.00184707 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.62 or 0.00803200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.93 or 0.00629552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.13 or 0.00637190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.