Era Swap (ES) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,228.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Era Swap has a total market cap of $144,856.15 and approximately $178,228.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00085212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $530.22 or 0.00937289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00109675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.