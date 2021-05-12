Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 95.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 190,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 719,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 529,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

