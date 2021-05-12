Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIN. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

NYSE:DIN opened at $94.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.00. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

