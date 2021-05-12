Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Booking in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $29.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $28.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,247.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,385.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,178.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 5,664.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

