Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $20.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $457,000. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $3,378,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at $323,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

