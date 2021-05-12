Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $97.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.26, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after purchasing an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,113 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 801,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,547 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

