Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for OptiNose, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OptiNose’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPTN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

OPTN stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $154.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in OptiNose by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,499,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OptiNose by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

