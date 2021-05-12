Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GoDaddy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

GoDaddy stock opened at $81.56 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,123 shares of company stock worth $7,864,167. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $135,675,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

