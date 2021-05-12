Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.31.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. Equitable has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $99,138,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Equitable by 653.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $63,056,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.