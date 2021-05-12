Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 1.7% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock traded down $10.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $707.61. 2,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,869. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $698.97 and a 200 day moving average of $704.40. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.21.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,967,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total value of $114,228.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

