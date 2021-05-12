Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQ. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,728. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. Equillium has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

