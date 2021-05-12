Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

EPWN opened at GBX 106 ($1.38) on Wednesday. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.96 ($1.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.58 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 100.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 89.91.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.