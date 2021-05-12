EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

EPR stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

