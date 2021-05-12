EPIQ Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,233,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,127,000. Lucira Health comprises 17.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 34.34% of Lucira Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LHDX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,478. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

