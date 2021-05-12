EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $99.77. 116,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

