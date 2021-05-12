EPIQ Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.77.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

