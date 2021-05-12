EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1% against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $280,818.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00672765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00070771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00250184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003973 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.23 or 0.01158896 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00032364 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

