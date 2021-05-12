Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.43.

NYSE:NVST opened at $45.17 on Friday. Envista has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.46 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,197 shares of company stock valued at $13,528,833 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Envista by 596.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

