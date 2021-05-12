Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Lowered to $1.40 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Ensign Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESVIF opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

