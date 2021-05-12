Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $1.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESVIF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ESVIF opened at $0.88 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

