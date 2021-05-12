Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 940770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

Specifically, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.01.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -2.79%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

