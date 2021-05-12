Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 46,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 479,494 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.64.

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 596,936 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth $5,888,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 353,516 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

