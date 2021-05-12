Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 46,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 479,494 shares.The stock last traded at $3.59 and had previously closed at $3.64.
The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 29.88%.
About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.
