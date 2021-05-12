Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) released its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%.

Shares of NYSE:EXK traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $956.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

