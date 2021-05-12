Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.79 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.88 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,616. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.