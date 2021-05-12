Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 260,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,304,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 372,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after buying an additional 77,605 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

