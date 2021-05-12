EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCORE.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $7.49 on Friday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $275.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 392,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 313,093 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

