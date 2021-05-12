EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Bought by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 276,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $31,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,872,000 after acquiring an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,387,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,002,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,688,000 after acquiring an additional 68,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,757,000 after acquiring an additional 64,814 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE EME traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,027. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

