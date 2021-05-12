Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,897 shares of company stock worth $3,451,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

KEY stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

