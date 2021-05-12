Ellevest Inc. Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

GIS stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

