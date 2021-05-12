Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 1,708.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SAP. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

SAP stock opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.89. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.