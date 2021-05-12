Ellevest Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after buying an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $813.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $801.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $767.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $501.13 and a one year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

