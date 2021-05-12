Ellevest Inc. Has $238,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $388.25 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.22 and its 200-day moving average is $357.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

