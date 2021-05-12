Elite Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK traded down $16.23 on Wednesday, hitting $827.87. 7,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,233. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $880.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $800.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $727.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

