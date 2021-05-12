Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,397.85.

NYSE SHOP traded down $43.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,067.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,148.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.00 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

