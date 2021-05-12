Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ESI opened at $22.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Element Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 324,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 76,035 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

