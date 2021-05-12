Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Element Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 36,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,396. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

