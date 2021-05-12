Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Earnings Results

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,806,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

