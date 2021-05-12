Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.39.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock worth $15,178,789. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.