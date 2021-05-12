Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,785,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,178,789. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The game software company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

