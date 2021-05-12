Egretia Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Egretia coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $52.00 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00062134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.88 or 0.00877309 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00063884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00108674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

