Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $536.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $536.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 631,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

