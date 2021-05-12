EchoLink Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $328,730.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00084316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.06 or 0.01073480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00114222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.09 or 0.10199991 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

