Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.13.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $145.76. 1,635,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $149.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average of $126.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

