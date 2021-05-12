Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Eaton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.76. 1,635,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,050. Eaton has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

